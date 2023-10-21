Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

