Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.74 and its 200 day moving average is $278.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.