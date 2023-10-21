First National Trust Co Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $123.09 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

