Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 124,311 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

WM opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

