LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Intel worth $83,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Intel
In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Intel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.
