Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

