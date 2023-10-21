Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $208.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.29 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.