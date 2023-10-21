Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $92.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.