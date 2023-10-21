Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 381 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day moving average of $181.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

