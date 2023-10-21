Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $82.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

