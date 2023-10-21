Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 58,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $354.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

