Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $322.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.75.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.