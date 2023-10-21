Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

