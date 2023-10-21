Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $750,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.