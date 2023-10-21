Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

