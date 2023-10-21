RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,416 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 595.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

