Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 116 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $234.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

