FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,341,000 after purchasing an additional 101,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,445,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $66.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

