Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 2,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

