Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

