Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.