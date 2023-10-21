Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $201.70 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.63 and a 200-day moving average of $212.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

