Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.36.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

