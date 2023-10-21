Tevis Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 154,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 43,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 41,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

CVX stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

