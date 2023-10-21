BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $40,078,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

