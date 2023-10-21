Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s 10th Largest Position

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $361.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.34. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $375.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

