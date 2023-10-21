Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 16.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Novartis by 252.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

