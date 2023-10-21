Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $346,097,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.6% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $72,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.4% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average of $209.77. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

