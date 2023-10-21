Signaturefd LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,286 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,057,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $540.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

