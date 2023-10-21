Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $147.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.58 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

