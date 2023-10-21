Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after buying an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.52 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.