Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $520,201.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,103,840.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $420.04 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.78 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

