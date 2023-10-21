Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,653 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.4 %

PAYC opened at $259.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $252.12 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

