Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $81,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $97,987,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.