Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 220,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.