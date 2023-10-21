Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.11% of Allstate worth $32,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

