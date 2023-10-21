Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

