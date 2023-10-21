SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

