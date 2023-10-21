Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 726,325 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after buying an additional 619,551 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.36.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

