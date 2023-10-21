Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

