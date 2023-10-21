Choate Investment Advisors Invests $289,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $193.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $134.81 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

