BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

