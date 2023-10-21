Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

