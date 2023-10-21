Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $102.66 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

