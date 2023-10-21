Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $400.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.59. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.11.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

