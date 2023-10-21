Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 165.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 95.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,678 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

