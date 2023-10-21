Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,869 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

