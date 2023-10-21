Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $231,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,507 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $290,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.