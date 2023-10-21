Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 70.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.