Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.8 %

DFS opened at $82.19 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Get Our Latest Report on DFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $38,882,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.